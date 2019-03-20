AT&T Inc. (T) Position Cut by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,182,000 after buying an additional 12,709,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after buying an additional 11,990,755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,135,000 after buying an additional 10,082,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,448,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,545,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Cowen raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $189.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

