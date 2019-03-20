Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Stake Lifted by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Audentes Therapeutics accounts for about 2.0% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $595,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,377.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

BOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.49.

Shares of BOLD opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

