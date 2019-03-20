Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $54,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 59,793 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $4,946,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Autodesk by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,557. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,398.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $169.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,599,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,929 shares of company stock worth $4,274,847. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

