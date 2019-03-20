Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Reduced by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

In other news, Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $736,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,430 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

