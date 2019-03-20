Avante Logixx (XX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.60

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 2800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The stock has a market cap of $34.94 million and a PE ratio of -14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

