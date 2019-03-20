Avid Technology (AVID) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 42,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 183,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Dougherty & Co raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BWS Financial raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a market cap of $274.27 million, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.43 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Avid Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

