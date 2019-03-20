Aviva PLC Sells 141,505 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,505 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after buying an additional 2,571,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,404,000 after buying an additional 12,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,738,000 after buying an additional 1,558,478 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

