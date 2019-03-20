AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) Receives $42.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.16.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 116,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

