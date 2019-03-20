B. Riley Comments on Farmland Partners Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmland Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 21.83%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FPI. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.61. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $53,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Good purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,173. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,775 shares of company stock worth $85,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

