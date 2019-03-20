B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Director Purchases $50,355.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Todd D. Sims bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RILY opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of $456.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.24. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 962,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

