B. Riley Weighs in on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of ADMP opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 348,645 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 348,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

