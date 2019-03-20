BAE Systems (BA) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news impact score of -1.66 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected BAE Systems’ analysis:

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 485 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.58 ($7.95).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/bae-systems-ba-receiving-somewhat-negative-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.