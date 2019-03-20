Baidu Inc (BIDU) Receives $242.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $262.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $526,416,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after buying an additional 71,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $170.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12 month low of $153.78 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

