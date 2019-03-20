Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Ingersoll-Rand comprises approximately 1.6% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,581 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,815,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,550,000 after acquiring an additional 901,225 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,304,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,645,000 after acquiring an additional 838,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

NYSE IR opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

In other news, CFO Susan K. Carter sold 70,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $7,400,809.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $15,041,528.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,487.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,959 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,670. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

