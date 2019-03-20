Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in General Motors (GM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $53,872,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 222,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $7,132,000. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $2,694,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $48.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

