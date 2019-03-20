Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 4,643 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,669,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 46,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 128,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 588.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 155,048 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWB shares. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0888 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

