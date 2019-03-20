Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,203,480.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,765.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

