Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing makes up 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 77,097.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 482,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 481,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,318,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,828,000 after acquiring an additional 322,133 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $23,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,344,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,793,000 after acquiring an additional 275,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,793,000 after acquiring an additional 275,223 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSD opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

