Balchem Co. (BCPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price target on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Balchem by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.00. Balchem has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

