Banc of California Inc (BANC) Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305,987 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,516 shares during the period. Banc of California accounts for 2.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 4.55% of Banc of California worth $30,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Banc of California by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banc of California by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 53,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $7,653,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Banc of California Inc has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $20.45.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

