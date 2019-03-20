Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 48,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 311,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

