Bancorp (TBBK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,140. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Bancorp had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Bancorp by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Bancorp by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

Read More: Return On Assets

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.