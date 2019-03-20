Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,630,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 635,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $291,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,260,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,181,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.99.

GSK stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 160.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.68%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

