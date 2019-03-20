Bank of America Corp DE Has $357.61 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $357,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Realty Income by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,713,000 after buying an additional 293,655 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.45.

O stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.18. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.95%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

