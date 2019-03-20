Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,057,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.88% of Johnson Controls International worth $238,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. OTR Global downgraded Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of JCI opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

