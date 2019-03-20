Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Bank of Commerce worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 193,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

WARNING: “Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/bank-of-commerce-holdings-boch-shares-bought-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.