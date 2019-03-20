Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Stake Increased by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,826,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 552,515 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $509,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,304,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 105,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $75,096,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $112,682,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-stake-increased-by-harris-associates-l-p.html.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.