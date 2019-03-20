Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.61 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Lancaster Colony worth $46,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,517.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $117.53 and a one year high of $194.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

