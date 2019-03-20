Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.77 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (FN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $48,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,376,000 after acquiring an additional 139,336 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 106,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 57,660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.22 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $1,574,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 14,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $854,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,518 shares of company stock worth $5,703,054 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

