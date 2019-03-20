Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,804 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $47,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,804 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-37804-shares-of-ishares-floating-rate-bond-etf-flot.html.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.