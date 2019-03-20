Bank of The West Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bank of The West cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,826,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,459 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,341,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267,910 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at $44,682,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,930 shares of company stock worth $7,208,783. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $257.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

