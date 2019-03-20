Bank Ozk (OZK) Position Raised by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank Ozk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,459,000 after purchasing an additional 354,323 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank Ozk by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,602,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,438 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,092,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Bank Ozk from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

