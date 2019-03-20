Barclays PLC Acquires 9,420 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period.

NXST opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

