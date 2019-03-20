Barclays PLC Sells 26,949 Shares of EPR Properties (EPR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 8,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $609,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $225,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,384 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

NYSE EPR opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

