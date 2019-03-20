Barclays PLC Trims Position in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,884 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 69.9% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth $233,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. Shaw Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 2.29%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

