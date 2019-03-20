Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 128,901 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Baxter International worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 37,274 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

BAX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,225. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

