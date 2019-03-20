BayCom Corp (BCML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCML. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

BCML stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,827. The firm has a market cap of $240.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.36. BayCom has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in BayCom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 86,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 365,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 140,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

