BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BB&T worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BB&T by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,424,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBT stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 1,498,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,859. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on BB&T in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

In other BB&T news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,009.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

