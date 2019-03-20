BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,482,000 after purchasing an additional 416,265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 982,557 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,593,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,450 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,714.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,543,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,020,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 120,160 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

