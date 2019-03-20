BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $4,711,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $857,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.4785 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

