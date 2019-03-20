Beacon Securities Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Beacon Securities analyst J. Willoughby forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.32 per share for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$538.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.90 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$6.90 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$9.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.