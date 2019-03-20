Beaton Management Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.5% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 478.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,964,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $238.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Beaton Management Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/beaton-management-co-inc-increases-stake-in-chevron-co-cvx.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.