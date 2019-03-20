Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) insider Paul Donohoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,040.38).

Shares of LON BKS traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 98 ($1.28). 16,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 55.83 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 146.73 ($1.92). The company has a market cap of $49.74 million and a PE ratio of 40.83.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS) Insider Paul Donohoe Sells 40,000 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/beeks-financial-cloud-group-plc-bks-insider-paul-donohoe-sells-40000-shares.html.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.