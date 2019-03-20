Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

ASX BGA opened at A$4.75 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.48. Bega Cheese has a one year low of A$4.48 ($3.18) and a one year high of A$8.15 ($5.78). The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 68.77.

Get Bega Cheese alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bega Cheese Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 (BGA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/bega-cheese-ltd-to-issue-interim-dividend-of-0-06-bga.html.

Bega Cheese Company Profile

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.