Belden Inc. (BDC) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Belden worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Belden by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 124,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $4,131,000.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $655.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Belden to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Longbow Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.27 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

