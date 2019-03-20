Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE)’s share price rose 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 236,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 320,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

BXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

