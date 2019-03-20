Benton Resources (BEX) Trading 10% Higher

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) shares traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 102,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 101,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $4.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

