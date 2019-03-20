Berkley W R Corp Has $3.39 Million Position in State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356,319 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in State Bank Financial were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STBZ. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Bank Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Bank Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Bank Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in State Bank Financial by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Bank Financial in the third quarter worth $362,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Bank Financial alerts:

STBZ stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. State Bank Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on STBZ. Zacks Investment Research cut State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Berkley W R Corp Has $3.39 Million Position in State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/berkley-w-r-corp-has-3-39-million-position-in-state-bank-financial-corp-stbz.html.

State Bank Financial Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.