Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,688,000 after purchasing an additional 237,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,821,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after buying an additional 153,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $154,431,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,794,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $154,431,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,344,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of BHLB opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $114.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 28,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $858,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard M. Marotta purchased 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,164.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,219.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,297 shares of company stock worth $92,785 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

