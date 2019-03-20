Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Old Republic International news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,037,789.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,600 shares of company stock worth $111,870 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. TheStreet downgraded Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

